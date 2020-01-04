N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.60

N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 415224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.78.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

