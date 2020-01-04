Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 421814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

