Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 22554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on Oncimmune in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.88.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

