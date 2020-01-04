Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $109.80

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.50).

The company has a market cap of $32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.81.

About Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.