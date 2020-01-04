Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Trading Up 17.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 148,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 115,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

