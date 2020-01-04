Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.83

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 113070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

