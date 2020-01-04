Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.37

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 1448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Get Stantec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Stantec by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.