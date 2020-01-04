Guy Perkins Acquires 1,919,201 Shares of Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) insider Guy Perkins bought 1,919,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,384.02 ($27,222.71).

Connexion Telematics Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02.

Connexion Telematics Company Profile

Connexion Telematics Ltd, an Internet of Things technology company, develops information technology solutions for automotive industries in Australia. Its principal products include CXZ Telematics, a cloud based integrated vehicle management system that gives control of a fleet of cars, trucks, and other vehicles from a central control point; and miRoamer, a multi-platform app, which provides an Internet radio and music infotainment service through approximately 35,000 stations to consumers worldwide.

