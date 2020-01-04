Shah Capital Management Purchases 30,625 Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReneSola alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Shah Capital Management acquired 35,375 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,878.75.

SOL opened at $1.39 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ReneSola by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.