Robert Clisdell Purchases 14,000,000 Shares of UUV Aquabotix Limited (ASX:UUV) Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

UUV Aquabotix Limited (ASX:UUV) insider Robert Clisdell bought 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00 ($39,716.31).

About UUV Aquabotix

UUV Aquabotix Limited develops, manufactures, and sells underwater and surface unmanned vehicles in Australia and the United States. It offers SwarmDiver product, an unmanned underwater and surface vehicle. The company manufactures commercial/industrial-grade underwater drones and networked underwater cameras for commercial, high-end consumer, and military applications.

