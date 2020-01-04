David Mandelstam Sells 35,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,777,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,443,732.50.

David Mandelstam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 19th, David Mandelstam sold 300,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$615,000.00.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

