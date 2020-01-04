Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 5,959 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $293,653.78.

On Friday, November 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 12,239 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $210,143.63.

LEVI stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

