Charles H. Peck Sells 10,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles H. Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

