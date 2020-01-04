Rodney Baker Sells 950,630 Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at C$42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a one year low of C$37.67 and a one year high of C$56.32.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$341.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

