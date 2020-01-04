William Carl Anderson III Acquires 1,040,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Director William Carl Anderson III acquired 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.31 on Friday. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.