Simon Moore Purchases 1,600,000 Shares of AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore bought 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,484,800.00 ($1,053,049.65).
Shares of ASX:AMA opened at A$0.98 ($0.70) on Friday. AMA Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
AMA Group Company Profile
