Simon Moore Purchases 1,600,000 Shares of AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore bought 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,484,800.00 ($1,053,049.65).

Shares of ASX:AMA opened at A$0.98 ($0.70) on Friday. AMA Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

