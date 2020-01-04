Philip Clark Acquires 120,000 Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Stock

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Philip Clark purchased 120,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock opened at A$2.72 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of A$2.77 ($1.96).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

