Insider Buying: Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Buys 410,377 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Chris Mathers purchased 410,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $418,584.54.

TMRC opened at $1.02 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

