Insider Buying: Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Buys 410,377 Shares of Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Chris Mathers purchased 410,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $418,584.54.

TMRC opened at $1.02 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.