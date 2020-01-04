Insider Buying: Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Buys 410,377 Shares of Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Chris Mathers purchased 410,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $418,584.54.
TMRC opened at $1.02 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.