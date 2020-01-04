Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 103,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 422,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 41,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.