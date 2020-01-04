Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Insider John C. Geist Sells 8,186 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SAM opened at $367.70 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.30. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. Analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $3,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.56.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

