Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 91,272 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

