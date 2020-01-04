Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 350,094 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,764,473.76. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,883.20.

PPR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

