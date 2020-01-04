Kent Grogan Sells 61,250,000 Shares of Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) Stock

Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) insider Kent Grogan sold 61,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$980,000.00 ($695,035.46).
ASX BEE opened at A$0.02 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40.
Broo Company Profile
