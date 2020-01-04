Kent Grogan Sells 61,250,000 Shares of Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) Stock

Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) insider Kent Grogan sold 61,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$980,000.00 ($695,035.46).

ASX BEE opened at A$0.02 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

Broo Company Profile

Broo Limited produces and distributes beer in Australia and China. It operates through Hospitality, Australian Brewing, and Chinese Brewing segments. The company offers beers under the Broo Premium Lager and Australia Draught brand names. It also manages pubs and boutique brewery venues. Broo Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mildura, Australia.

