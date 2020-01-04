State Street Corp Trims Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

GDP opened at $9.70 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

