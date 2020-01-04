Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,033 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,768.13% and a negative return on equity of 280.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

