Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,225 Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NTGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

