Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,535 Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 70.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income by 8,483.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.83 on Friday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

