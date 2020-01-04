Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,579 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

KZR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

