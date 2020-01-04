Millennium Management LLC Sells 45,770 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of CGEN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.75. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

