Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,977 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Shares of GTE opened at $1.30 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTE. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

In related news, VP Lawrence West purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 292,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Insiders purchased 3,287,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,110 over the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

