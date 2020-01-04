Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global Self Storage worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Self Storage by 185.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

SELF stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Global Self Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Global Self Storage Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.