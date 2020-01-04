Millennium Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Celsius to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of CELH opened at $4.65 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.