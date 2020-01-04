Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 19.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OGI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $363.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

