Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,216,156 Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neos Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neos Therapeutics Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

