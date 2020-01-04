Millennium Management LLC Has $65,000 Position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012,928 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Verastem worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verastem by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 467.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 212,772 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 366.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Verastem Inc has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

