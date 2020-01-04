Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,447 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atento were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atento by 133.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atento during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NYSE ATTO opened at $2.93 on Friday. Atento SA has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento SA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

