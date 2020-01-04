Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,863 Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Identiv Inc has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Identiv Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

