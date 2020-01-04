Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 6.7% during the second quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,447,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 279,009 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.01 on Friday. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phoenix New Media Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

