Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,719 SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 630,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

