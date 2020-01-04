Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 98.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avalon Globocare were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare during the third quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avalon Globocare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc
Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc
Millennium Management LLC Sells 45,770 Shares of Compugen Ltd.
Millennium Management LLC Sells 45,770 Shares of Compugen Ltd.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC
Gran Tierra Energy Inc Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC
Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global Self Storage Inc
Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global Self Storage Inc
Millennium Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc
Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report