Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 98.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avalon Globocare were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare during the third quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avalon Globocare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

