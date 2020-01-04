Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ELVT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $266,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

