Millennium Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 89.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Erytech Pharma were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Erytech Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERYP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Erytech Pharma SA has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

