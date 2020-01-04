Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,462,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

JMIA opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $514.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

