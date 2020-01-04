Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

