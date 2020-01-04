Millennium Management LLC Has $87,000 Position in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,586,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BANCO BRADESCO/S during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BANCO BRADESCO/S during the second quarter worth $542,000.

BBDO stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

