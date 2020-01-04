Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,093 Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Youngevity International by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youngevity International by 2,064.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 490,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youngevity International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YGYI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Youngevity International Inc has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YGYI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Youngevity International from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Youngevity International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Youngevity International Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

