State Street Corp Buys 68,372 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 165.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 25.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Army bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 25,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $24.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 110.06% and a negative return on equity of 107.95%. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VAPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.