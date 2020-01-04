State Street Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Twin Disc by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.98. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

