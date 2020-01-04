State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ABB by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 43.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 615.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ABB by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in ABB by 7.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

