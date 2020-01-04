Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477,875 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 44.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after buying an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,465,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 3,241,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,424,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,217,000 after buying an additional 2,948,238 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

GFI stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of -1.11. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

